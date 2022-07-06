Is Cheryl Burke Ready to Use Dating Apps After Matthew Lawrence Breakup? She Says...

Watch : Cheryl Burke Reveals She's NEVER Had an Orgasm

Is Cheryl Burke ready to swipe right?

Amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence, the Dancing with the Stars pro is opening up about getting dating once again.

"I am definitely starting to be curious," she said on the July 4 episode of her podcast Burke in the Game. "It doesn't necessarily mean that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start maybe meeting new people and obviously, that means I have to get out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so."

Burke continued, "At the end of the day, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely and I wouldn't mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with. I think this is all part of the game. So I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely."