Did Kesha Really Sleep With a Ghost? Here's the True Story

Kesha is setting the record straight about one of her wackiest stories to date.
The Grammy-nominated artist is exploring the paranormal in her new discovery+ series Conjuring Kesha—which premieres July 8—but she exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that one of her previous supernatural run-ins wasn't quite what she made it out to be.
"I was in Texas, Fort Worth, Texas," she recalled, "and I had something wake me up while I was in bed with my boyfriend at the time, and it was a touch down the body."
Having stated that she went "to the bone zone with a ghost" in a 2012 appearance on Conan, Kesha clarified on Daily Pop that she was instead given a "gentle wakeup" by the spirit.
"I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman," the 35-year-old shared. "So, full disclosure, I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way."
The incident wasn't her first experience with other-worldly beings, as she said, "I've been experiencing weird stuff since I was little, and it's always been in me to be fascinated with supernatural, the paranormal, the unexplainable, the intangible."
Now, she's sharing her love for the unknown with the world on Conjuring Kesha, a project she said was "the most absurd, fun, wild, life-changing thing I've ever done in my life."
"I took a friend—each episode is a different friend—to different paranormally charged locations," she continued, "and then we just went on a wild-ass adventure in each episode. And each one both scared the s--t out of me, it scared the s--t out of them."
While fans will have to tune in to see what "wild-ass adventures" Kesha and her friends get up to, the "TiK ToK" singer said the show opened her mind to all kinds of "supernatural, paranormal [and] spiritual" possibilities.
"It has made me think, 'If there are spirits, if there are ghosts, if there are demons, if there's Bigfoot, if there are aliens, if there are Talosians living in a volcano at Mount Shasta underground,'" she stated, "'What does this mean?' The possibilities are endless."
Conjuring Kesha premieres on discovery+ July 8.