Big Brother Season 24 Contestant Replaced Day Before Premiere

Watch : Big Brother Season 24: Meet the Cast!

The Big Brother cast went through a shakeup just hours after the contestants were revealed.

CBS shared July 5 that Marvin Achi would no longer be one of the season 24 contestants. Instead, Joseph Abdin, a 24-year-old lawyer from Florida, will take his place in the Big Brother house.

Though Marvin won't be seen on the Big Brother cameras, there's a chance viewers will see him on another reality show. It turns out the chemical engineer auditioned for America's Got Talent season 17. In the June 7 episode, Marvin started out his audition by doing a lab experiment, before knocking over a beaker filled with fluids. He then proceeded to rip off his stained shirt and dance to "Oh Yeah" by Yello.

While Howie Mandel voted against the Texas native, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum sent him through to the next round.