Big Brother Season 24 Contestant Replaced Day Before Premiere

Ahead of the Big Brother season 24 premiere, CBS announced Marvin Achi is no longer entering the house. Find out more here.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 06, 2022 4:22 PMTags
TVReality TVCBSBig BrotherCelebrities
Watch: Big Brother Season 24: Meet the Cast!

The Big Brother cast went through a shakeup just hours after the contestants were revealed.

CBS shared July 5 that Marvin Achi would no longer be one of the season 24 contestants. Instead, Joseph Abdin, a 24-year-old lawyer from Florida, will take his place in the Big Brother house. 

E! News reached out to CBS for comment and didn't hear back.

Though Marvin won't be seen on the Big Brother cameras, there's a chance viewers will see him on another reality show. It turns out the chemical engineer auditioned for America's Got Talent season 17. In the June 7 episode, Marvin started out his audition by doing a lab experiment, before knocking over a beaker filled with fluids. He then proceeded to rip off his stained shirt and dance to "Oh Yeah" by Yello

While Howie Mandel voted against the Texas native, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum sent him through to the next round. 

photos
Big Brother Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

There's no word yet when Marvin will next appear on AGT, but fans can see Joseph enter the Big Brother house July 6.

Keep reading to meet the 16 houseguests staying in the BB Motel:

CBS
Joseph Abdin

Age: 24

Hometown/Current City: Lakeworth, Fla.

Occupation: Lawyer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Alyssa Snider

Age: 24

Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Marketing rep

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Taylor Hale

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.

Occupation: Personal stylist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Indy Santos

Age: 31

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Corporate flight attendant

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Terrance Higgins

Age: 47

Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bus operator

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Ameerah Jones

Age: 31

Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.

Occupation: Content designer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Marvin Achi

Age: 28

Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Chemical processing engineer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Joe Pooch Picciarelli

Age: 24

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.

Occupation: Assistant football coach

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Jasmine Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Terry, Miss.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Matthew Turner

Age: 23

Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.

Current City: New Bedford, Mass.

Occupation: Thrift store owner

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Michael Bruner

Age: 28

Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.

Current City: Rochester, Minn.

Occupation: Attorney

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Nicole Layog

Age: 41

Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Occupation: Private chef

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Palomar Agular

Age: 22

Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.

Occupation: Interior designer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Brittany Hoopes

Age: 32

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Monte Taylor

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.

Occupation: Personal trainer

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Kyle Capener

Age: 29

Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah

Occupation: Unemployed

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Daniel Durston

Age: 35

Hometown: Ontario, Calif.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas performer

Trending Stories

1

Chase Stokes Honors Outer Banks Stand-In Killed in Hit-and-Run

2

Daughter Recalls Final Moments With Mom Killed in 4th of July Shooting

3

Hayden Panettiere Shares Update on Relationship With Daughter Kaya

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Chase Stokes Honors Outer Banks Stand-In Killed in Hit-and-Run

2

Daughter Recalls Final Moments With Mom Killed in 4th of July Shooting

3

Hayden Panettiere Shares Update on Relationship With Daughter Kaya

4

Hayden Panettiere Shares Her Struggle With Opioid & Alcohol Addiction

5

Inside the Twisted Story of Netflix's Girl in the Picture