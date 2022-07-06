RHODubai's Caroline Brooks Responds to Lisa Rinna's "Very General" Apology

The Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Brooks is taking Lisa Rinna's apology with a grain of salt.
After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slammed Bravo's latest franchise—"p--sies…go watch Dubai"—she blamed the insult on grief, citing the death of her mom Lois. But Caroline isn't sure she's buying that.
"I was surprised that that's the route she went while apologizing rather than being more direct, like, 'I messed up,'" Caroline told E! News exclusively of Lisa's post. "But it could be grieving. I'm not gonna say she's not grieving, I have no clue. But I read the apology, it wasn't very direct. She could have directed it at the people she offended. She made a very general statement but at least she acknowledged her wrongdoing, which is important. That shows a little bit of growth."
Caroline continued, "I hope she's being genuine and I hope she really means it, because she shouldn't just go around offending people she doesn't know. It's not very nice, it's mean-spirited. And we didn't take it well at all."
The RHODubai star added that she "didn't know about her mom's passing" prior because RHOBH doesn't air in Dubai.
On July 5, Lisa shared a lengthy post on Instagram saying "sorry if I raged on you, about you" without naming names (she deleted the post on July 6). "It really has nothing to do with any of you," Lisa wrote. "I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it's so much more. I am really struggling."
Many Bravo fans assumed the message was in response to the recent controversy Lisa caused over her Dubai comments.
Caroline wasn't the only RHODubai star offended by Lisa's comments last week. Chanel Ayan tweeted in response, "Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth."
Co-star Lesa Milan added, "She does not want this heat," in addition to, "We're not BH. We will drag her from right up off that doctor's table to the desert!"
Caroline shared at the time, "I was told this is the third time Lisa Rinna mentioned our show in a shady/negative way. Keep your posts and aggression directed at the women on your show. Tread lightly Rinna! Your words/posts are reckless and disrespectful."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Real Housewives of Dubai air Wednesdays starting at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
