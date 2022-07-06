RHODubai's Caroline Brooks Responds to Lisa Rinna's Apology

Watch : RHODubai Stars Reveal Why Dubai Is PERFECT for Housewives

The Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Brooks is taking Lisa Rinna's apology with a grain of salt.

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star slammed Bravo's latest franchise—"p--sies…go watch Dubai"—she blamed the insult on grief, citing the death of her mom Lois. But Caroline isn't sure she's buying that.

"I was surprised that that's the route she went while apologizing rather than being more direct, like, 'I messed up,'" Caroline told E! News exclusively of Lisa's post. "But it could be grieving. I'm not gonna say she's not grieving, I have no clue. But I read the apology, it wasn't very direct. She could have directed it at the people she offended. She made a very general statement but at least she acknowledged her wrongdoing, which is important. That shows a little bit of growth."

Caroline continued, "I hope she's being genuine and I hope she really means it, because she shouldn't just go around offending people she doesn't know. It's not very nice, it's mean-spirited. And we didn't take it well at all."