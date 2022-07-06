Dream Kardashian Steals the Spotlight in Adorable Video With Grandma Kris Jenner

Dream Kardashian is the star of a new clip alongside her grandma Kris Jenner. See the adorable spot—and more of the 5-year-old's sweet moments—below.

Watch: Dream Kardashian Shows Off Influencer Baker Skills on Instagram

Lights, camera, action!

Dream Kardashian recently appeared in a new ad for Amazon's video-call and entertainment system Amazon Glow, and her co-star was none other than her grandmother Kris Jenner.

Set at "6:56 a.m. somewhere in California," the spot featured the momager hosting her third meeting of the day. But instead of hopping on a business call, Kris joined a video chat with her 5-year-old granddaughter. 

"Hi Dream!" she said. "Thanks so much for squeezing me in this morning."

After going over the daily agenda—including whether they should read a book, draw a picture or play a game—the two decided to enjoy a round of Memory Match. 

"I actually have a great memory," Kris said. "I can remember the names of all of my children and almost all of my grandchildren." 

(Hey Kris! If you want to share the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy, we're all ears).

photos
Dream Kardashian's 5th Birthday Party

Elsewhere in the ad, Kris shared some words of wisdom with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter. "Life is a game and there are a few lessons I've learned along the way," she said. "Number one, always look at the world with rose-colored glasses." 

Dream already had this one covered as she sported a pair of rosy star-shaped shades, with Kris calling her look, "très chic." 

But this wasn't the only advice the matriarch had. Kris also told Dream a "positive attitude is everything, and you should always see the glass as half full," leading Dream to examine her own cup. And after Dream won their game of Whac-A-Mole, Kris reminded her grandchild the importance of being a good sport, noting "winning isn't everything."

When the two faced off again, Dream cheered on Kris, telling her, "You're doing amazing, sweetie!"

As for Kris' most important lesson? "Nothing beats family," she said. "Getting to spend time like this with you, that's the secret to my glow."

Watch their cute exchange in the video above and see more of Dream's adorable moments from over the years below.

Instagram
A Star

Dream Kardashian appeared in an ad with Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow and sweetly stole the spotlight. 

Instagram
Good Vibes Only

"Dream and I wish you Peace and love only," Khloe posted in June 2022.

Instagram
Baking Peach Cobbler

Blac Chyna posted a video of her and her daughter baking some peach cobbler in May 2022.

Instagram
Love From Aunt KoKo

Khloe shared this sweet selfie on Nov. 11 following Dream's Barbie birthday party thrown by Rob.

Instagram
Barbie Girl

Rocking a pink and silver Barbie ensemble, Dream adorably posed in the giant photo-op while celebrating her fifth birthday.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Wonder Woman

Dream channels her inner superhero.

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter
Goodnight Daddy

Dream wishes her dad a good night in this cute video.

Instagram
Easter 2019

The tiny tot is all smiles during the holiday.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Instagram
Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

photos
