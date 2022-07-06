Dream Kardashian Steals the Spotlight in Adorable Video With Grandma Kris Jenner

Lights, camera, action!
Dream Kardashian recently appeared in a new ad for Amazon's video-call and entertainment system Amazon Glow, and her co-star was none other than her grandmother Kris Jenner.
Set at "6:56 a.m. somewhere in California," the spot featured the momager hosting her third meeting of the day. But instead of hopping on a business call, Kris joined a video chat with her 5-year-old granddaughter.
"Hi Dream!" she said. "Thanks so much for squeezing me in this morning."
After going over the daily agenda—including whether they should read a book, draw a picture or play a game—the two decided to enjoy a round of Memory Match.
"I actually have a great memory," Kris said. "I can remember the names of all of my children and almost all of my grandchildren."
(Hey Kris! If you want to share the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy, we're all ears).
Elsewhere in the ad, Kris shared some words of wisdom with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter. "Life is a game and there are a few lessons I've learned along the way," she said. "Number one, always look at the world with rose-colored glasses."
Dream already had this one covered as she sported a pair of rosy star-shaped shades, with Kris calling her look, "très chic."
But this wasn't the only advice the matriarch had. Kris also told Dream a "positive attitude is everything, and you should always see the glass as half full," leading Dream to examine her own cup. And after Dream won their game of Whac-A-Mole, Kris reminded her grandchild the importance of being a good sport, noting "winning isn't everything."
When the two faced off again, Dream cheered on Kris, telling her, "You're doing amazing, sweetie!"
As for Kris' most important lesson? "Nothing beats family," she said. "Getting to spend time like this with you, that's the secret to my glow."
Watch their cute exchange in the video above and see more of Dream's adorable moments from over the years below.