RHOBH's Kyle Richards Clarifies Comments on Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke Amid Backlash

Watch : Erika Jayne YELLS "Get The F*** Out of Here" to Garcelle's Son

Kyle Richards is once again setting the record straight on her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behavior.

Sneak peek clips of the July 6 episode showed the O.G. Housewife accusing Sutton Stracke of lying about her two previous miscarriages. Then, she's seen laughing at Erika Jayne for cursing out Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax. Now, Kyle is defending herself, explaining in an Instagram comment that she wasn't laughing about Erika telling Jax to "get the f--k out," but rather Erika's "drunken, ridiculous behavior"—a claim she's doubling down on.

"I had not seen what Erika said to Jax in person but was told about it the following day along with some funny moments as well," Kyle wrote in an Instagram Story July 5, referencing the RHOBH scene in which she told Dorit Kemsley that Erika's rant was funny even though it shouldn't have been. "When I said it's not funny, but it's funny, I meant Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not."