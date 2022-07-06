David Harbour Wants This Euphoria Star to Play Him in a Stranger Things Prequel

Watch : Winona Ryder Gives Advice to Young Stranger Things Co-Stars

A Stranger Things spinoff starring Jacob Elordi? That would be pure euphoria.

While fans wait for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers are planning to flip your world upside down with a prequel series. But don't expect David Harbour to return as the Hawkins police chief. "At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me," he recently told GQ. "If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I'd love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it."

So who does he have in mind? Jacob, of course. As the 47-year-old joked, "He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20."

But David is getting ahead of himself. There's still the Netflix OG to focus on. "I think we'll [shoot] next year," he said. "They're finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it'll be this year."