Inside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Reunion in the Hamptons

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's FLIRTY Reunion After Breakup

After recently calling time out on their relationship, are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back in the game?

The supermodel and the NBA star appeared to be on good terms as they reunited over the Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons, where they attended Fanatics owner Michael Rubin's star-studded holiday bash. "Kendall and Devin arrived to Michael's party together and were hanging out by each other's sides a majority of the night," a source tells E! News. "They were with a group of friends but they weren't trying to hide that they were there together."

"Kendall was holding on to Devin's arm the majority of the night and they looked really cute," the insider adds. "They both were hanging out at the bar taking shots of 818 Tequila and Devin was grabbing rosé for them to also drink. Kendall looked really happy and she was smiling and laughing at him throughout the night."