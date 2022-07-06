Rihanna Is Now the Youngest Female Self-Made Billionaire After Kylie Jenner's Reign

As it turns out, Rihanna does have her money.
The 34-year-old is now the youngest self-made female billionaire in the United States after amassing a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes' 2022 list. Her impressive milestone comes more than three years after the outlet bestowed the much-coveted title to Kylie Jenner, who is estimated to have a current net worth of $600 million.
According to Forbes, Rihanna—as co-owner of Fenty Beauty and holder of 30 percent stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line—is also her native Barbados' first billionaire, as well as the only woman under 40 on this year's list of female billionaires in the U.S.
Her net worth may soon go up, too. The singer, who recently welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky, has been teasing that she has new music in the works.
"I'm looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better," she told Vogue. "It's authentic, it'll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off."
However, that doesn't mean Kylie's fortune isn't just as impressive. As the Forbes notes, the 24-year-old Kardashians star is still the youngest member on its list of America's richest self-made women, which also consists of Taylor Swift ($570 million) and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd ($740 million). The ranking marks Kylie's fifth consecutive year on the list.
Back in March 2019, Kylie held the title of youngest self-made billionaire after signing a distribution deal with beauty retailer Ulta for Kylie Cosmetics products, which were then only available online or at pop-up shops, to be sold at their locations. At the time, Forbes reported that the strategic move helped edge Kylie Cosmetics' estimated worth to "at least" $900 million, making its founder a billionaire.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul saw more money signs in November 2019 when she agreed to sell 51 percent of the beauty brand to Coty Inc. for $600 million. The deal valued her business at about $1.2 billion.
But in May 2020, Forbes published an article saying that their staff "recalculated Kylie's net worth and concluded that she is not a billionaire," but rather a "more realistic accounting of her personal fortune puts it at just under $900 million."
Still, Kylie wasn't fazed with her title being revoked and said, "I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have."
"I am blessed beyond my years," she tweeted shortly after the article came out, "I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I'm doing perfectly fine."