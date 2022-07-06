The Duffer Brothers Promise the Stranger Things Spin-Off Is "Very Different"

The creators of Stranger Things insist there's plenty more to come—well, kinda.
Matt and Ross Duffer, the minds behind the Netflix smash hit, still have their eyes on a spin-off once the show wraps with season five, but don't get your hopes up about seeing any familiar faces.
"I've read these rumors that there's gonna be an Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) spin-off, that there's gonna be a Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) spin-off or that it's another number," the Duffer Brothers said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast July 4. "That's not interesting to me because we've done all that. We've spent I don't know how many hours exploring all of that. So it's very different."
Instead, Matt and Ross suggest the spin-off will be attached to the original series by "storytelling sensibility" and that not even Netflix knows what they have planned.
One person who does know what the Duffer Brothers are up to is Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who was able to guess the spin-off idea, Matt and Ross revealed in May.
"Aside from Finn," they said, "no one else knows!"
Talk about a powerful secret.
While the Duffers will be heavily involved, the duo indicated they want to team up with another creative visionary to make the spin-off come to life.
"The idea, ultimately, is to pass the baton to someone else, someone who's hopefully really talented and passionate," Matt said. "Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me. You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that."
Before we arrive at this new show, of course, the Stranger Things saga must conclude. The Duffer Brothers suggested that fans feeling burnout from the super-sized fourth season will be relieved when season five eventually premieres—at least initially.
"The only reason we don't expect it to be as long is because if you look at it, it's almost a two-hour ramp-up before our kids really get drawn into the supernatural mystery," Matt said about season four. "You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, what they're struggling with, adapting to high school, and so forth. Steve's trying to find a date, all of that. None of that obviously is going to be occurring in the first two episodes of [season five]."
All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.
