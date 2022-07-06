Keanu Reeves' Airport Encounter With a Young Fan Will Warm Your Heart

Watch : Keanu Reeves Almost Wasn't Keanu Reeves

You don't need to take a red pill to uncover Keanu Reeves' kindness.

The Matrix star had a heartwarming interaction with a fan following a transatlantic flight from London to New York, according to an onlooker to witnessed the exchange. In a now-viral thread on Twitter, TV producer Andrew Kimmel⁠—who was on the same flight as Reeves⁠—said the actor was hanging out by airport's luggage claim area when he was approached by a young boy for an autograph.

Not only did Reeves sweetly oblige, but he also "happily responded to every single" question the child had for him, according to Kimmel.

"Kid: Why were you in London?" he tweeted. "KR: Filming a documentary."

Kimmel also said that Reeves didn't correct the boy when he mispronounced Grand Prix, but instead continued their conversation about Formula 1 race as if the gaffe never happened.

"F1! Race cars!" Kimmel recalled Reeves saying, before sharing that the Speed alum told the fan he doesn't drive race cars but does "like riding motorcycles."