How Alexander Ludwig Spilled His "Dirty Little Secret" and Earned a Spot in Country Music

Watch : The Hunger Games Star Shares His Passion for Playing Music

After a recent performance at a Nashville bar, Alexander Ludwig remembers fans coming up to him with one question: "We thought it was you, but what are you doing?"

While he may be known for his acting gigs in The Hunger Games and Vikings, the 30-year-old has been quietly pursing a musical dream away from any cameras for close to three years. Now, he's ready to showcase his singing talents on his debut album Highway 99, out August 26.

"This is kind of my dirty little secret," Alexander exclusively shared with E! News. "I've been playing music my whole life. I grew up in Vancouver, Canada and on the weekends, I drove up to my family's cabin and that's where I learned to write and play. Over the years, just when I was off set or in my trailer, I'd be writing music."

When he had a break from filming Vikings in 2020, Alexander headed to Nashville where he stepped his country boots into unfamiliar territory. And, he was pleasantly surprised at what happened next.