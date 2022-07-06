Real World Homecoming's Danny Roberts Argues the Handling of His HIV Journey Failed Pedro Zamora

Watch : Real World Homecoming, 90 Day Mommy Issues & Dr. Phil

It was a disappointing Homecoming for Danny Roberts.

The 44-year-old, who first appeared on MTV's The Real World: New Orleans in 2000, reunited with his former cast mates on season three of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans on Paramount+, which released its season finale June 8.

Danny, who went public with his HIV diagnosis in 2018, was hoping his appearance on the show would give a platform to somebody living life while HIV+. That opportunity never came, he tells E! News in an exclusive statement.

Danny said the plot line was cut because it was a story he had already told—but he argued that's not the full picture.

"It was stated that it wasn't prioritized because it's something I've previously spoken of, or at least the diagnosis and health journey," Danny said. "But what was missed here was the broader opportunity to talk about our health care system, access and medicine."