Barbie's Emma Mackey Details the Cast's Playful Sleepover

Barbie’s Emma Mackey shared what went down during a sleepover for the cast members who play Barbies, including Margot Robbie. Learn about the table tennis match that almost had Emma “angry."

Come on, Barbie, let's go slumber party!

Filming for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie is underway with a cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey.

And in photos taken on set, Margot (who plays Barbie) and Ryan (who plays Ken) look like they're having lots of fun while working on the Greta Gerwig-directed project. But that fun doesn't stop when the cameras quit rolling. In fact, Emma shared that the actors and actresses who play the Barbies got together for a special type of gathering outside of filming.

"Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies," Emma shared in a July 5 interview with Empire, "which would involve playing games with Scott and Ncuti."

Now, normally Barbies are the ones getting played with, but what happens when Barbies themselves get to play? According to Emma, they played table tennis—and it was cutthroat. 

"I don't play games usually, because I get so competitive and angry," Emma admitted. "But Scott and I were top of the game."

Reflecting on her role as a Barbie, Emma shared that it's a nice contrast to Emily Brontë, who she plays in the upcoming movie, Emily.

"It's great to do comedy, because Emily was a sad, dark drama," she explained. "Barbie is light and funny and silly and American and pink."

And pink it is! In photos taken behind the scenes, Margot and Ryan have been spotted rocking some looks with plenty of pink worked in.

Scroll on to get a sneak peek of those incredible outfits from the Barbie film in set photos below.

Birthday Barbie

For her 32nd birthday on July 2, Margot Robbie received a "Barbie Margot" cake from her movie family.

Extra Sweet Celebration

The actress and producer celebrated the day with treats and a party hat!

Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

Hiya, Barbie!

Warner Bros. shared a first glimpse of Robbie in character back in April.

Hi, Ken!

Two months later, the studio released the first photo of a shirtless Gosling as Ken.

Dynamic Duo

The duo appeared to be heading to a rodeo in these photos from set. 

Ken & Barbie

The live-action film is set for release in July 2023.

