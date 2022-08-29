WATCH NOW

The Premiere of E! News Original Series DRIVE!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married: Relive Their Love Story

Just married! In celebration of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Paris wedding, relive their sweetest relationship moments and PDA pics from over the years.

By Paige Strout Aug 29, 2022 4:45 PM
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev GET REAL About Wedding Planning

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's relationship has come a long way.

From first meeting as partners on Dancing With the Stars to getting engaged to becoming parents to 2-year-old Matteo Atemovich Chigvintsev, the couple officially cemented their love during a romantic Paris wedding ceremony on August 26.

"We said I DO, can't wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, 'Nikki Bella Says I Do,'" Nikki announced on Instagram on August 29.

Long before they became husband and wife, Nikki was engaged to fellow WWE star John Cena, but they broke things off in 2018. The next year, Nikki and Artem announced that their friendship had blossomed into something more by going official in 2019.

It wasn't long before the pair were seen everywhere together—dining at restaurants, music festivals, red carpets, etc.—including on Nikki and her sister Brie Bella's E! reality series Total Bellas.

A year into their relationship, Artem popped the question in early 2020, and not long after, the two announced they were expecting their first child together. Matteo was born a few months later in July 2020, and the rest was history.

photos
Nikki Bella's Best Quotes on Family

Fans can catch all the behind-the-scenes details leading up to the big day—from Nikki's bachelorette party to dress shopping to venue hunting and more—on the upcoming four-part E! special event Nikki Says I Do, which is set to premiere early next year.

Until then, we're celebrating the couple by taking a look back at Nikki and Artem's cutest moments over the years, including first dates, career achievements, enjoying family life and more.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Funny Family Photos

"Our attempt for a family photo," Nikki captioned this hilarious pic. "Matteo does not like the phone at all!"

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Tour Surprise

Nikki and Matteo surprised Artem (aka Dada) during a stop on the 2022 DWTS Live Tour in March.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Happy New Year

Artem and Nikki rang in 2022 with family, friends and champagne.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Happy Holidays

"Matteo didn't dig Santa this year but I think next year he will," Nikki captioned a 2021 Christmas Day post. "He did love the train he brought him!"

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Friday Fun Day

The family of three hit the golf course for a fun Friday outing in November 2021.

Instagram/@theartemc
Happy Thanksgiving

"Happy Thanksgiving from Chigvintsev's family," Artem captioned this Instagram pic in honor of Turkey Day.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Vote For Artem!

Nikki encouraged the Bella Army to vote for Artem and his DWTS partner, Melora Hardin, with the adorable pic.

Instagram/@theartemc
DWTS BTS

Nikki stopped by the set of Dancing With the Stars season 30 to wish her man good luck.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Emmys Date Night

Though Artem didn't take home an award, the couple enjoyed their date night at the 2021 Emmys.

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Chilling At The Lake

The pair spent quality family time together during a trip to Lake Tahoe in August 2021.

Instagram/@theartemc
Matteo Turns 1

"Happy first birthday Matteo," Artem captioned this sweet Instagram post in July 2021. "Mama and Dada loves you so so much."

Instagram/@thenikkibella
Nomination Celebration

The couple cracked open a bottle of wine in celebration of Artem's 2021 Emmys nomination for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming.

Instagram/@theartemc
Happy Place

Sharing a sweet photo with his fiancée, Artem captioned this Instagram post, "my happy place."

Instagram/@theartemc
Be My Valentine

Nikki and Artem celebrated Valentine's Day 2021 with a romantic dinner date, complete with delicious food and lots of bubbly.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Cuddled Up Selfie

Nikki captioned this photo series, "How my sweat sessions are after @coachscottthom kicks my ass lol I need the full body love!!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Post-Workout Hug

Nikki nestled up in Artem's arms after an intense work out.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Happy Artem

Artem beamed as his fiancée continued to cuddle him.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Love Birds

Nikki and Artem look so in love from this April 2021 snap.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nothing But Laughter

Nikki concluded this photo series with a sweet smiling snap of herself and Artem.

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Merry Christmas

Artem shared this sentimental snapshot on Christmas Day 2020.

Instagram
California Cuties

ICYMI, Nikki and Artem moved from Phoenix to Napa Valley! The couple made the decision after Brie and Bryan shared their own plans to relocate there.

Instagram
Home Is Wherever I'm With You

"mi casa," Nikki wrote alongside this sweet selfie.

 

Instagram
Kisses

Muah.

Instagram
Hashtag Parenting

As Artem put it: "Mama and Dada's time while Teo is napping #parenting."

 

Instagram
A Bella Birthday

Artem shared this pic on Nikki's birthday. "I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful and definitely better other half," he captioned the post. 'you are my rock, you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you. I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness and everything you wish for yourself. I love you and miss you and can't wait to see you to celebrate."

 

Instagram
Family of Champions

Yes, that's the Mirrorball trophy that Artem's holding! He and Kaitlyn Bristowe won season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Instagram
Poppin' Bottles

Champagne time.

Instagram
Together Forever

Nikki and her "4 lifer," as she put it in the caption of this October snap.

Instagram
Cuddles

Seriously, could they get any cuter?

Instagram
Cheers!

Let happy hour for the hardworking couple commence!

photos
View More Photos From Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

