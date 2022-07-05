Beauty and the Beast Invites You to Be Their Guest For ABC's Next Musical Event

Watch : How to Get Belle's "Beauty and the Beast" Hairdo

Break out the fine china, Beauty and the Beast is getting the TV musical treatment.

To honor the 30th anniversary of the Disney classic becoming the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture, the tale of Belle and the Beast's unlikely romance is coming to ABC in a special titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, airing December 15, E! News has confirmed.

Billed as a "two-hour animated and live-action blended special," according to the network, fans can also anticipate "new memorable musical performances" to go along with their favorites like "Be Our Guest" and "Gaston."

"The special presentation includes live never-before-seen musical performances and features brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story," ABC announced. "Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios."