Beauty and the Beast Invites You to Be Their Guest For ABC's Next Musical Event

Break out the fine china, Beauty and the Beast is getting the TV musical treatment.
To honor the 30th anniversary of the Disney classic becoming the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture, the tale of Belle and the Beast's unlikely romance is coming to ABC in a special titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, airing December 15, E! News has confirmed.
Billed as a "two-hour animated and live-action blended special," according to the network, fans can also anticipate "new memorable musical performances" to go along with their favorites like "Be Our Guest" and "Gaston."
"The special presentation includes live never-before-seen musical performances and features brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story," ABC announced. "Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios."
While no casting information has been released, the special comes with some heavy hitters behind the scenes.
"Beauty and the Beast is a timeless story and we're so fortunate to work with creative mastermind Jon M. Chu and veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a modern twist to this beloved classic for an unforgettable night of Disney magic," Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said. "Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale."
Chu—who recently directed Crazy Rich Asians and the screen adaptation of In The Heights—is currently in pre-production on the Wicked film adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Hamilton, meanwhile, has directed every Super Bowl halftime show since 2010 and concert films for the likes of Christina Aguilera and The Rolling Stones.
ABC aired their first Disney live musical, The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live, in November 2019. Starring Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, Graham Phillips and John Stamos—and also directed by Hamilton!—the special featured original music from the feature film and Broadway show and, according to Deadline, aired live to nearly nine million viewers.
Beauty and the Beast was released in theaters in September 1991 and was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It won Best Original Song for "Beauty and the Beast."
The film was adapted for a live action version starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in 2017 and earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.