How Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Feels About Her and Nick Cannon's Twins Having So Many Siblings

When it comes to kids, it's the more, the merrier for pregnant Abby De La Rosa.
The mom to 12-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon got candid about family dynamics after a fan asked how she feels about her kids having many siblings.
"Omg, yess!!" Abby replied during an Instagram Q&A. "I grew up with such a STRONG sense of FAMILY! I have 14 uncles and aunts and hella cousins!!"
She continued, "I'm not looking for anyone to understand or agree with my perspective and I'm not speaking on any other family unit except my own, but for me, my children having so many siblings is cool to me."
With another baby on the way, Abby added, "Children are a blessing in whatever capacity that may be."
It's perhaps a sentiment Nick relates to. In addition to Zion and Zillion, he is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 18-month-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. And, a month after his and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son Zen died of brain cancer, he announced he's expecting with Bre Tiesi.
Abby's Q&A comes two weeks after she and Nick celebrated their twins' first birthday with a trip to Disneyland. "Such a beautiful day today!!" Nick wrote in a June 14 Instagram post. "A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!"
Calling Abby a "super woman," the Drumline actor added in his tribute, "I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother! It's their birthday today but you're the one that should be celebrated!!"
In the past, Nick has been open about how he simultaneously co-parents with several different mothers, admitting that "some of the women I'm involved with deal with it better than others."
"I think they're all confident and secure in themselves to even have to deal with a person like me," he said on the The Language of Love podcast in February. "None of them have problems with each other. They're such strong willed women that they're not worried."