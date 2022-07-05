Lululemon Dropped Hiking Styles With Clothes That Double as Swimwear and Pants That Convert to Shorts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lululemon is just such a trusted brand. When you shop at Lululemon, you get high-quality, durable pieces that you can depend on and wear for years. Whether you're looking for a supportive sports bra that caters to a large cup size, a fashionable accessory that you can share with your dog, or a Y2K-inspired track jacket, Lululemon has you covered whether you're working out or hanging out. Now, Lululemon is coming through with a new collection with hiking in mind.
The Lululemon Hiking Collection launches on July 5, introducing a brand new shopping category for the brand. There are 33 pieces with styles for men and women. This line was thoughtfully designed with adaptable gear that's convertible, easy-to-pack, and water-resistant. Spending time outdoors will be much easier thanks to this collection.
The prices for the 33-piece collection range from $28 to $198. These stretchy styles are designed with your comfort in mind, made from abrasion-resistant fabric that prevents your skin from chafing. There are even sports bras and shorts that you can also rock as swimwear.
If this collection suits your needs, check out some of the standout styles below.
Lululemon Hiking Collection
Lululemon Hike to Swim Bra
If you're hiking and it's so hot that you just want to go for a quick swim to cool down, you need this sports bra. It's also a swim top, made from quick-drying, supportive fabric. It comes in two
Lululemon Cargo Super-High-Rise Hiking Short
The perfect hiking shorts do exist. These are made from abrasion-resistant fabric, which is designed to prevent your thighs from chafing. This material is also sweat-wicking and it dries quickly, so you won't have to hike in discomfort. There are four colorways to choose from.
Lululemon Convertible High-Rise Hiking Jogger
If you're not sure how to plan your outfit for a long day of hiking, you need some convertible options! These pants can easily transform into shorts when the temperatures heat up. These also come in tan and olive green.
Lululemon Cinch-Back Half-Zip Hiking Pullover
It's always a smart call to be prepared for a rainy hike. This jacket has a relaxed fit, it's water-resistant, and it's windproof. It also comes in olive green.
Lululemon Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket
You will be ready for any trail with this convertible hiking jacket. It has removable sleeves and a built-in shoulder bag, which means it's easy to layer and be prepared for anything. This material is water-resistant and windproof. The jacket comes in three colorways
Lululemon Classic-Fit Hiking Pant
These pants are made from stretchy fabric that is abrasion-resistant, stretchy, and water-resistant. Get these pants in black, brown, or olive green.
Lululemon Cargo Super-High-Rise Hiking Tight
You just found the perfect hybrid that combines everything you love about leggings with your favorite hiking pants. These tights have a drawstring cord to customize your fit, zippered pockets, and ring that you can clip to a carabiner. This fabric is sweat-wicking, abrasion-resistant, and quick-drying. Choose from four colorways.
If you're looking for more workout apparel, The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher shared high-quality, affordable activewear from Amazon.