Below Deck Mediterranean Sneak Peek: A Disaster Is on the Horizon for the Crew

Below Deck Mediterranean's upcoming seventh season is kicking off with a bang.
Captain Sandy Yawn is equipped with an entirely new crew this time around—with the exception of returning deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers—and based on E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the premiere episode, they're about to be tested before they even have a chance to get to know each other.
The teaser starts off relatively calm, but soon, an alarm sounds and Captain Sandy realizes a majorly important part of the boat is no longer doing what it's supposed to. "All crew, all crew!" she says into her walkie talkie. "We have some malfunctioning of our stabilizers!"
Chaos ensues, and everything—liquor bottles, furniture, you name it—starts to slide around. The kitchen is an especially dangerous place to be, as there's pots of boiling water now splashing everywhere. To make matters worse, deckhand Storm isn't even on board to help.
Naturally, the charter guests are panicking. "Are we crashing?!" one asks. "What's happening?"
Someone else shouts, "Where are the life jackets?!" but before we can be assured that nobody's actually going overboard, the sneak peek fades to black.
To see just how disastrous the incident shakes out to be, tune in to the premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean on Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock, where new episodes will drop one week early on Mondays.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)