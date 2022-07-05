Model Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Case: 2 Men Charged With Murder

Watch : Stars Speak Out After Mass Shooting at 4th of July Parade

Two men are being charged in connection with the murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, close to eight months after they were dumped outside two Los Angeles-area hospitals.

In online court records reviewed by E! News, prosecutors charged film producer David Pearce, 40, with murdering Giles and Cabrales-Arzola. As for actor Brandt Osborn, 42, he is charged as an accessory to their murders.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Pearce plans to plead not guilty when he is arraigned on July 11. His attorney Jacob Glucksman declined to comment to the Times beyond saying his client "adamantly and strongly denies any connection to these women's unfortunate deaths."

E! News has reached out to Glucksman for comment and hasn't heard back. It is currently unclear if Pearce has obtained legal representation and who can comment for him.

Back on Nov. 13, 2021, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were each left unresponsive outside two different hospitals in Los Angeles County after a night out.