Model Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Case: 2 Men Charged With Murder

Two men are being charged in connection with the murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, close to eight months after they were dumped outside two Los Angeles-area hospitals.
In online court records reviewed by E! News, prosecutors charged film producer David Pearce, 40, with murdering Giles and Cabrales-Arzola. As for actor Brandt Osborn, 42, he is charged as an accessory to their murders.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Pearce plans to plead not guilty when he is arraigned on July 11. His attorney Jacob Glucksman declined to comment to the Times beyond saying his client "adamantly and strongly denies any connection to these women's unfortunate deaths."
E! News has reached out to Glucksman for comment and hasn't heard back. It is currently unclear if Pearce has obtained legal representation and who can comment for him.
Back on Nov. 13, 2021, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were each left unresponsive outside two different hospitals in Los Angeles County after a night out.
While Giles, 24, was pronounced dead the night she was left unconscious outside a Southern California hospital, Cabrales-Arzola was found unconscious and in critical condition almost two miles away from her friend at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital. She died weeks later on Nov. 24.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, Giles died from multiple drug intoxication. Online records reviewed by E! News showed that a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and gamma hydroxybutyrate acid—commonly referred to as GHB or the date rape drug—were found in her system.
Per the coroner's office, Cabrales-Arzola, 26, died from multiple organ failure and multiple drug intoxication on Nov. 24. She tested positive for cocaine, MDMA and "other undetermined" drugs, according to her online case file. Officials ruled both deaths to be homicides.
In December, three men—Pearce, Osborn, and Michael Ansbach, 47—were arrested in connection to Giles and Cabrales-Arzola's deaths. Pearce was charged with manslaughter, while Ansbach and Osborn were both accused of being accessories to manslaughter. Ansbach and Osborn have not publicly commented.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office previously declined to charge the men with crimes connected to the women's deaths and sent the case back to detectives for further investigation.
Now, it's unclear what prompted prosecutors to bring murder charges. Ansbach is not charged in the case. A spokesperson for the district attorney's office declined to comment to the Times citing the "sensitive nature of this ongoing investigation." District Attorney George Gascón, however, is set to address the latest filing in a news conference on July 5 at 1 p.m. PT.
Cabrales-Arzola was an architectural designer who had dreams of migrating to Canada to pursue her career goals. As for Giles, she was a model who was planning to re-enroll in school and study psychology in hopes of helping others.
Her husband Jan Cilliers described Giles as a woman who was "very kind to everybody" she met.
"She lived her life to the fullest," he previously told E! News. "She had a great group of friends that loved her and admired her. She brought a lot of joy to a lot of people's lives."