Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 5

Watch : Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Season 5 Spoilers

It's the beginning of the end.

Stranger Things 4: Volume II premiered July 1 and fans have already binged the lengthy final two episodes of the season. In fact, in their rush to watch the episodes, viewers crashed the Netflix servers.

But now that season four is all said and done, fans are left asking: What comes next? Well, for now, it's a waiting game as the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, are still writing the new episodes.

As for what will take place in season five, there's no knowing what the brothers have in store. But the final scenes offered plenty of teasers, with Hopper (David Harbour) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) returning to their cabin and Max (Sadie Sink) recovering in the hospital. There's also the matter of Hawkins being the site of a huge natural disaster, which the townspeople assumed was an earthquake. Not to forget the love triangle between Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Steve (Joe Keery).

In other words, the Duffer brothers really have their work cut out for them!