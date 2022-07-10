How Married to Medicine's Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott Metcalfe Saved Their Marriage

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe remembers when her marriage was on life support.

In June 2021, the Married to Medicine star and her husband Dr. Scott Metcalfe faced difficult questions from their co-stars about the state of their relationship. In fact, the reunion show left the reality star in tears when she debated filing for divorce. "I have three kids," she said backstage at the revealing taping. "The stakes are so high!"

But as season 9 kicks off July 11 on Bravo, Dr. Contessa is happy to share a much better diagnosis about her 17-year marriage.

"We've made some big strides," she exclusively shared with E! News. "We went through a lot of growing pains as people saw. We had a seven-year itch. We had a 10-year and 15-year itch and I'm hoping we're done scratching. Hopefully, none of that will ever come to the surface like it did last year again."