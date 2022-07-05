Amanda Kloots Shares How She's "Reframed" the Anniversary of Husband Nick Cordero's Death

Watch : How a 6-Year-Old CEO Is Helping Others Amid COVID-19 - Friday Feels

If you ask Amanda Kloots, today is all about celebrating Nick Cordero.

Exactly two years after the Broadway star died of complications from COVID-19, his wife is paying tribute on Instagram with a heartfelt message on loss and life after death.

"There hasn't been a day I haven't missed him," she wrote July 5. "Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him."

In her post, Amanda shared several family photos with their 3-year-old son Elvis. She also took the opportunity to share a dream her friend experienced, which led to a new level of peace.

"My girlfriend told me about a beautiful dream she had. We were all at a party and Nick was there looking happy and radiant," Amanda recalled. "When she asked him why he was there he said, ‘What do you mean? Today is my birthday. It's the one day I get to come back and celebrate with everyone I love.'"