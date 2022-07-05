Steve Harvey's Favorite Celebrity Family Feud Contestants May Surprise You

Watch : Steve Harvey's FAVORITE Celebrity Family Feud Moments

Steve Harvey has seen his fair share of Hollywood stars face off on Celebrity Family Feud.

But when it comes to which famous faces left a lasting impression on the long-time game show host, he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that three people come to mind.

"In the past, I've had some great moments with Snoop [Dogg], with Shaq [O'Neal]," he told E!'s Nina Parker on the July 5 episode. "Carson Kressley—oh, he's so crazy."

As for which celebs provided season eight's most memorable (and hilarious) moments, Harvey teased, "We're just gonna have to see."

"But just like always, it's in for a lot of surprises," the 65-year-old told Daily Pop. "Celebrity Family Feud just lets everyone know at home that them celebrities know probably less than you."

For many people, including Parker, Family Feud served as a source of joy during the COVID-19 pandemic. And while Harvey said he's "so grateful" to have made people happy via the small screen, he admitted that hosting the show can be "tough on the wear sometimes."