Kyle Richards Responds to Backlash for Laughing at Erika Jayne Cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' Son

Watch : Erika Jayne YELLS "Get The F*** Out of Here" to Garcelle's Son

Kyle Richards is already catching flak for the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Bravo recently dropped a lengthy sneak peek of the July 6 episode, during which Erika Jayne—who's also under fire from fans—berates Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax, telling him to "get the f--k out" of his mom's birthday party.

Dorit Kemsley was a first-hand witness to the apparently drunken behavior, and though she said Erika's comments made her "feel sick to her stomach" in a confessional, she could later be seen laughing them off with Kyle.

"It's not funny, but it is funny," Kyle says before launching into a confessional of her own, adding, "The Erika that we've known all these years was holding a lot in, so seeing this side of her—more open and honest—even if she's not always showing her best side, at least it's genuine."

Kyle and Dorit's husbands also endorsed Erika's "genuine" decision to cuss out one of her co-stars' children, with Mauricio Umansky calling it "great" and Paul "PK" Kemsley arguing that Erika's entitled to "a blowout," even if said blowout entails the comments she made to Jax and the flirty exchange she had with Garcelle's eldest son, Oliver—who, as PK put it, Erika "tried to bang."