You Won't Believe Which Stranger Things Moments Weren't Scripted

The Stranger Things writers shared how Joseph Quinn, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour put their own twist on their finale scenes.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 05, 2022 3:06 PMTags
TVWinona RyderCelebritiesNetflixStranger Things
Watch: Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Season 5 Spoilers

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The Stranger Things stars went rogue while filming Volume II.

The show's writers revealed on Twitter July 2 that three of the biggest moments in the season four finale weren't actually in the script. It turns out the stars improvised at times, making their emotional scenes even more, well, emotional. 

For example, Joseph Quinn came up with the idea to have a dying Eddie tell Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), "I love you, man," following his epic Demobats battle. 

Likewise, the writers said Winona Ryder and David Harbour weren't supposed to kiss before their fight with the Demodogs, but, the writers said, "Winona and David added it on the day of filming." 

And Caleb McLaughlin's heartbreaking scene, in which Lucas cradles Max (Sadie Sink) after she's nearly killed by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), was made up on the spot, too. According to the writers, "'Erica, help' was improvised by Caleb."

photos
Stranger Things Monsters: Ranked

The Stranger Things writers also shared a look at Jamie voicing Vecna, proving that no special effects were needed to create his deep and raspy voice. 

Trending Stories

1

Director Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome Baby No. 2

2

The Stars of Top Gun Then and Now Will Take Your Breath Away

3
Exclusive

Why Megan Fox Asked Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed as a Baby

Ultimately, the crew behind the show has kept their tweets to season four, offering no further info on what to expect from the final episodes. The Duffer Brothers, on the other hand, have shared some updates on what to expect—at least, in regards to timing. Matt and Ross Duffer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast they've started planning out the season five finale, which is expected to be "feature length" but shorter than episodes eight and nine of season four. 

What's more, they anticipate the final season will mostly take place in Hawkins, so fans can say goodbye to the California bullies they met in episode one. 

Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Director Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome Baby No. 2

2

The Stars of Top Gun Then and Now Will Take Your Breath Away

3
Exclusive

Why Megan Fox Asked Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed as a Baby

4

Venus Williams Aces Response to Question Comparing Her to Serena

5

Dakota Johnson on “Psychotic” Experience Filming Fifty Shades