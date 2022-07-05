You Won't Believe Which Stranger Things Moments Weren't Scripted

Watch : Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Season 5 Spoilers

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The Stranger Things stars went rogue while filming Volume II.

The show's writers revealed on Twitter July 2 that three of the biggest moments in the season four finale weren't actually in the script. It turns out the stars improvised at times, making their emotional scenes even more, well, emotional.

For example, Joseph Quinn came up with the idea to have a dying Eddie tell Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), "I love you, man," following his epic Demobats battle.

Likewise, the writers said Winona Ryder and David Harbour weren't supposed to kiss before their fight with the Demodogs, but, the writers said, "Winona and David added it on the day of filming."

And Caleb McLaughlin's heartbreaking scene, in which Lucas cradles Max (Sadie Sink) after she's nearly killed by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), was made up on the spot, too. According to the writers, "'Erica, help' was improvised by Caleb."