Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Take Family Trip to the Beach After Hospitalization

In sickness and in health, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are there for each other.
Six days after the blink-182 rocker was hospitalized, he and his wife enjoyed a necessary beach day July 4. Taking to Instagram, the Kardashians star shared a video of her and her kids Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, riding in a bright orange convertible down the highway, with Travis seemingly steering the wheel. They arrived at a beach, where Kourtney and Travis captured the sand and surf.
The outing came after what Kourtney described as a "scary and emotional week" in which Travis was rushed to L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with pancreatitis. As the musician explained in a July 2 Instagram post, he had an endoscopy and had been "feeling great." But after dinner, he continued, he "developed excruciating pain."
"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube," Travis wrote. "This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."
Thankfully, after some "intensive treatment," he added, he is feeling "much better." And Kourtney, who tied the knot with Travis in Italy in May, reminded her 188 million Instagram followers, "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."
"I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support," she said. "I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."
Several family members have also sent their well-wishes, with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble gifting a bouquet and a card that read, "Dearest Travis, Get well soon!!!! We love you Kris and Corey XO."
Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also thanked fans for "the outpouring of love and prayers," noting "It is heard, felt and appreciated."