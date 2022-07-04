Why Victoria Beckham Is Concerned for Daughter Harper to Join "Quite Terrifying" Social Media

Victoria Beckham isn't exactly ready for her daughter to have an Instagram profile.
The former Spice Girls member shared that her daughter Harper Beckham, 10, isn't on any social platforms at the moment, but the thought of it worries her.
"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet," she explained in a July 3 interview with Vogue Australia. "But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]."
Reflecting on how present body-shaming is in the online world, Victoria noted that when they cross that bridge, communication is key.
"She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends," she shared. "But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."
So Harper isn't spending her time writing up an Instagram caption, but better yet—she has been known to write sweet letters to her parents. Back in February 2021, Victoria took to her Instagram Story to share a note Harper wrote before bedtime.
"Dear mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever," Harper wrote. "I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you Sleep well sweet dreams Love Harper."
But Harper's words did not stop there. The then 9-year-old also wrote a note to her dad, David Beckham, on a yellow index card.
"Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best friends," the letter read. "You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you love you so much Sleep well."
And while the world of social media may be a few years away, it seems Harper will have no trouble penning a post when that day arrives.