Free People Sale: Don't Miss These 50% Off Sandal Deals on Birkenstock, Jeffrey Campbell, and More

Shoes can really make an outfit. You can easily change up a whole look by pairing it with sneakers or your favorite pair of heels. The vibe change is that simple. Shoes can have a major impact on your style, but they shouldn't take up your whole shopping budget. If you're looking to expand your shoe selection with some affordable finds, Free People has a major sale.
Don't miss these 50% off sandal deals at Free People. These are all of the shoes that you need this summer, from casual looks to sporty styles to dressed up options. Just check out the sandals from this page, add your favorite to your cart, and your 50% discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
Free People has something for everyone and every occasion. These deals won't be here forever, shop them while you can.
Free People Sandal Deals
Free People FP Collection Vacation Day Wrap Sandals
These strappy leather sandals have a wraparound ankle detail that laces up at the back. These shoes are so comfortable. They mold to your foot and they soften with each wear. Free People has these sandals in 10 colors.
"These have become go to summer shoe. I have rebought every year. I am 8.5-9 but I sized way down to 8 to get fit I like. A 9 just looked a little sloppy; too much room in front and back," a longtime fan of the sandals reviewed.
Free People Havana Thong Flatform Sandals
Elevate your ensemble with some effortless cool platform sandals. These come in red, tan, and millennial pink.
Free People La Risa Flat Sandals
Here's a great everyday sandal. These strappy sandals have crisscross straps and a metal buckle details. Free People has these sandals in 8 colorways.
A Free People shopper reviewed, "Love these so much. Super cute with a dress or shorts. I'm a true nine shoe, but always buy a 10 in flip flips. I bought a 10 in these and they fit perfect. Im getting another color since the luggage color has replaced all my other sandals."
Free People Hayes Flatform Sandals
Go for a fun take on a classic silhouette with these chunky platform sandals. They are made from buttery soft leather and they have a built-in comfortable cushioned footbed. There are four colors to choose from.
Free People Finn Fisherman Platform Sandals
These laidback shoes are great for everyday wear. They're practical, yet incredibly sophisticated. Plus, they're great for those times when you're behind on your pedicure. These come in white, pink, teal, and black.
Free People FP Collection Sidelines Flatform Sandals
If you can't decide between a flat and a platform, this is your answer: the flatform. These shoes have a 1.6-inch platform. They're easy to wear and they're incredibly comfortable. There are 5 colorways to shop.
Free People Bella Caia Crochet Sandals
Go for a laidback look with these flat-sole slip-ons from Free People. They have crisscross straps and intricate woven details. There are three colorways to shop.
A Free People shopper wrote, "I'm smitten! I got these in three colors, and I'm delighted with them. They are true to size and very comfortable and well-made. The style is so charming!"
Free People Sun Valley Sandals
These effortlessly cool sandals are eye-catching, unique and incredibly versatile. These come in 5 colors.
A fan of the sandals raved, "Bought in black in my same mont blanc size and they fit great, the leather is super soft and the sole is cushiony! I love these even more than my mont blanc sandals. The criss cross upper is a nice update and I love the light-colored sole. You can't get that on other versions of this shoe in black. Worth the price because I know I will have them for years....just like my other FP shoes/sandals."
Suicoke Von Sandals
Get the everyday comfort you've been looking for with these sandals. They have a durable rubber design that comes in three colorways.
Free People Mallory Clogs
Take your clog game up a notch with these statement-making heels. They have leather straps, studded details, and a durable rubber sole. These sandals come in white, black, brown, and burgundy. Note: Free People shoppers have advised sizing up in this style.
Suicoke Depa-cab-pt02 Bandana Sandals
Bring a fun pop of color to these traditional hiker sandals. They have bandana-print straps, an antibacterial footbed, and they're adjustable. These also come in blue.
Free People Lisbon Platform Mules
Amp up the fun with these colorful 90s-inspired mules. These platform heels come in three vibrant colorways. Go with this rainbow option or you can go for a more neutral vibe with the black or the beige.
Jeffrey Campbell Maisie Mule Heels
You need these sleek, slip-on sandals in every color. The high-shine design is so chic and they have a cushioned footbed. Free People has these in six colors. These sandals are on sale for a 25% discount.
Birkenstock Arizona Split Birkenstock Sandals
Go classic with some black and white two-strap sandals from Birkenstock. These are a unique, yet practical take on an iconic sandal. These are on sale for 25% off.
If you love Free People, check out these budget-friendly stores and brands.