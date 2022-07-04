"Terrified" Brittney Griner Pens Open Letter to President Joe Biden From Russian Prison

Watch : Brittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out After Arrest

Brittney Griner is sending a message to President Joe Biden.

The WNBA player, who was arrested Feb. 17 on suspicion of drug smuggling in Russia, reached out to the president by sending a handwritten letter to The White House.

In her message, which was obtained by E! News from the athlete's publicist, Brittney detailed the thoughts that cross her mind as she sits behind bars, writing, "…as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever."

Her letter arrived to The White House on July 4, but the day holds significance for her in more ways than one.

"On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran," the letter read. "It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year."