Tinx's Favorite Purchases for Her Very First Home Will Give You Real Estate Envy

We interviewed Tinx because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Tinx is a paid spokesperson for Pottery Barn. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Prepare to step inside Tinx's dream home.

This summer, the content creator is spending a majority of her time in Southern California at a very special property.

"I recently moved into my first house in L.A. and am obsessed with decorating and furnishing it," Tinx told E! News. "I've been spending so much time browsing the Pottery Barn website and ordering the perfect pieces for my home."

Now that her space is complete, the 31-year-old is ready to share some of her favorite Pottery Barn pieces for your own home. From comfortable throw blankets to a must-see outdoor movie theatre, get ready to upgrade your space with a few special items.