Michelle and Barack Obama Share Rare Childhood Photos of Daughter Malia in Heartwarming Tributes

Watch : Malia Obama Joins Donald Glover's Writing Team

Malia Obama's family is lifting her up as she enters a new chapter.

On July 4, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama not only rang in the holiday, but also their eldest daughter's 24th birthday, with the former first couple posting rare throwback photos in honor of the special occasion.

"Happy birthday, Malia—and Happy Fourth of July, everybody!" Michelle wrote on Instagram. "24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world."

In her post, Michelle praised Malia for the person she is. "I'm so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you've become," she added. "I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy."

And Michelle isn't the only one who shared a baby photo in honor of Malia's day. The 44th President of the United States took to Twitter with a tribute for his 24-year-old.

"Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you've become—you'll always be my baby," he wrote. "And I will always be here to lift you up."