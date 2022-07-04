Toronto Blue Jays Mourn Death of First Base Coach Mark Budzinski's 17-Year-Old Daughter

While the family has not publicly shared Julia's cause of death, local station WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond, Virginia, reported that she was involved in an apparent tubing accident over the weekend. The outlet, citing sources, stated that Julia was "killed after falling from her tube" into the James River.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources tells E! News that on July 2 "family and friends were out on the James River pulling two juveniles on a tube behind a boat. After the girls fell off of the tube, and the operator was on his way back to get them out of the water, the boat hit a wave causing it to be pushed on top of the victim (17) striking her with the propeller."

"The operator immediately jumped into the river to rescue the victim, as did another passing boat operator," the department's statement continued. "Once they got the girl out of the water, they rushed back for help. Lifejackets were worn. No foul play is suspected, and alcohol was not a factor. DWR sends their condolences to the friends and family during this unimaginable time."