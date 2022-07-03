Adele Stands by Decision to Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Watch : Adele Tearfully Postpones Her Las Vegas Residency

Many of Adele's fans did not go easy on her this year.

After making the difficult decision to postpone her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency in January, the "Hello" singer is standing firm in her choice, despite feeling "devastated."

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment and I was frightened about letting them down," she told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs on July 2. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn't and I stand by that decision."

Adele explained that the decision was made to protect the integrity of the show, regardless of the financial fallout.

"I'm not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we're going to lose loads of money," she continued. "I'm like, the show's not good enough."

While the 34-year-old remains confident in her call to scrap the dates, she admitted the fan reaction was "brutal."