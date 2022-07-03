Drake Joins Backstreet Boys Onstage for Surprise Performance at Toronto Concert

Watch : Drake's Album "Certified Lover Boy" Decoded

This surprise collab is fire!

At their concert at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto July 2, Backstreet Boys brought out a special guest: Drake. After being introduced as the "sixth member" of the group, the rapper, who hails from the Canadian city, took the stage to help perform the group's 1999 hit "I Want It That Way."

But before launching into the track, which he called "one of the greatest songs in music history," Drizzy took fans on a trip down memory lane.

"[When] was 13 years old...I was the awkward kid and I was in love with this girl at the time and she would pay me no mind," he said. "At my Bar Mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl who I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing."