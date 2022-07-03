Joey King Pays Tribute to Fiancé Steven Piet With Sweet TikTok Video

Joey King has found her prince.
Four months after getting engaged to fiancé Steven Piet, the actress took to TikTok to pay tribute to her future husband with a heartwarming video montage.
"This is my fiancé, Steven," she wrote on July 1. "I love him with my whole heart, and i wanted to show him off a lil."
Highlighting some of the couple's cutest moments together, the video included clips of the two dancing in the car, snow tubing, cuddling with their dogs, laughing over coffee, cooking and more, set to the song "Become a Mountain" by Dan Deacon.
The Kissing Booth star added, "Just felt like making a video showing merely a fraction of how wonderful life is with you."
The post's comment section quickly filled up with TikTok users gushing over the pair's chemistry. "He matches your vibe perfectly, so happy you found your other half," one user wrote, while another remarked, "You can feel the happiness & love."
Back in March, Joey announced on Instagram that she has gotten engaged to Steven after nearly three years of dating. The two first met on the set of Hulu's limited series The Act, in which Joey starred and Steven co-executive produced.
"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," Joey wrote in the engagement announcement. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."
Along with sharing series of photos from the big day, including an up-close look at her stunning ring, the 22-year-old revealed the proposal happened on Feb. 22, making her feel like "luckiest lady alive."
"I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice," Joey added. "Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."