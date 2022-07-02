Your July Taroscopes

Cancer, It's Time to Manifest Your Dreams

Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out About Travis Barker's "Scary" Health Scare and Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian broke her silence about her husband Travis Barker's recent hospitalization for pancreatitis. Read her message to fans.

By Corinne Heller Jul 02, 2022 10:15 PMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansHealthInjury And Illness
Watch: Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis: Details

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling relieved and grateful following her husband Travis Barker's harrowing medical ordeal.

On July 2, the couple broke their silence about the musician's medical condition following his hospitalization on June 28 in Los Angeles. Travis revealed he was treated for pancreatitis after undergoing a endoscopy, while Kourtney, who has been by his bedside, expressed her gratitude that he is on the mend.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," the Kardashians star, who married Travis in Italy just last month, wrote on her Instagram Story. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

Kourtney continued, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

The reality star also thanked the "specialists, doctors, and nurses" for "taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

photos
Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

In his own Instagram Story, Travis wrote that the day before his hospitalization, he had gone in for an endoscopy "feeling great." During the procedure, he had a "very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube."

He continued, "This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

2
Breaking

Travis Barker Breaks Silence About His Hospitalization

3

Kourtney Kardashian Comments on Travis Barker's "Scary" Health Scare

Hours after Travis was admitted for treatment, his daughter Alabama Barker, 16, wrote on her Instagram Story, "Please send your prayers." She also shared a since-deleted photo holding her dad's hand as he rested in a hospital bed.

A day later, a source close to Kourtney told E! News that Travis was on the mend after suffering pain so extreme that "he could barely walk."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

2
Breaking

Travis Barker Breaks Silence About His Hospitalization

3

Kourtney Kardashian Comments on Travis Barker's "Scary" Health Scare

4

Adele's BF Rich Paul and Ex Simon Konecki Watch Her Concert Together

5

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud