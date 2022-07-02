Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out About Travis Barker's "Scary" Health Scare and Hospitalization

Watch : Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis: Details

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling relieved and grateful following her husband Travis Barker's harrowing medical ordeal.

On July 2, the couple broke their silence about the musician's medical condition following his hospitalization on June 28 in Los Angeles. Travis revealed he was treated for pancreatitis after undergoing a endoscopy, while Kourtney, who has been by his bedside, expressed her gratitude that he is on the mend.

"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," the Kardashians star, who married Travis in Italy just last month, wrote on her Instagram Story. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

Kourtney continued, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

The reality star also thanked the "specialists, doctors, and nurses" for "taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."