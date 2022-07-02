Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out About Travis Barker's "Scary" Health Scare and Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling relieved and grateful following her husband Travis Barker's harrowing medical ordeal.
On July 2, the couple broke their silence about the musician's medical condition following his hospitalization on June 28 in Los Angeles. Travis revealed he was treated for pancreatitis after undergoing a endoscopy, while Kourtney, who has been by his bedside, expressed her gratitude that he is on the mend.
"Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," the Kardashians star, who married Travis in Italy just last month, wrote on her Instagram Story. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."
Kourtney continued, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."
The reality star also thanked the "specialists, doctors, and nurses" for "taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."
In his own Instagram Story, Travis wrote that the day before his hospitalization, he had gone in for an endoscopy "feeling great." During the procedure, he had a "very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube."
He continued, "This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."
Hours after Travis was admitted for treatment, his daughter Alabama Barker, 16, wrote on her Instagram Story, "Please send your prayers." She also shared a since-deleted photo holding her dad's hand as he rested in a hospital bed.
A day later, a source close to Kourtney told E! News that Travis was on the mend after suffering pain so extreme that "he could barely walk."