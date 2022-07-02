Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Go Rock Climbing Over 4th of July Weekend: "Couples Therapy"

Watch : How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' marriage has gotten rocky—but only literally!

In fact, they are taking their relationship to new heights ahead of the Fourth Of July holiday. On July 1, Kelly posted photos on Instagram which showed the pair rock climbing together. She captioned one action shot, "Couples Therapy."

In the scenic snap, the TV host traversed the steep boulder wearing a blue helmet, a backpack and short spandex shorts that showcased her ultra-toned gams.

"Legzzzzzz," Mark commented on his wife's post, along with several red heart emojis.

On her Instagram Story, Kelly shared even more photos and videos from the athletic outing, including one with the cheeky caption, "Love on the rocks."

The former All My Children stars, both 51, tied the knot in 1996 and share three children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19. The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in May.

In addition to their adventurous "therapy" dates, Kelly previously revealed the physical secret to their long-lasting marriage during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan where Mark stepped in as a guest co-host.