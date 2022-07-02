Your July Taroscopes

Elon Musk and 4 of His Sons Meet Pope Francis

Elon Musk shared a photo with four of his kids meeting the Pope following a brief Twitter hiatus.

Elon Musk returned to Twitter after a brief hiatus to share a rare family photo.

On July 1, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted a pic of himself with sons Griffin, 18, and 16-year-old triplets Kai, Damian and Saxon posing with Pope Francis during a recent trip to Italy.

Elon wrote, "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday."

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the businessman and the pontiff had a 40-minute meeting at Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City. Elon talked about his ideas on improving the world and humanity, the outlet said.

Elon, the richest person in the world, shares his four teenage sons with first wife Justine Wilson. Griffin has a twin, who in April filed a request in a Los Angeles court to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in accordance with her new gender identity. She stated in her filing, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." A judge granted Vivian's request on June 22.

Elon, who also shares toddler son X Æ A-Xii and baby girl Exa Dark Sideræl with ex Grimes, had recently started posting again on Twitter, a social media network he uses regularly and plans to purchase, after being largely absent since June 21.

Twitter / Elon Musk

Ten minutes before posting his photo with his four eldest sons, Elon shared a throwback pic of himself with his second ex-wife, actress Talulah Riley, dressed up while walking in the Italian city of Venice. He tweeted, "Talulah designed that dress herself and much of my 40th birthday party. She is a party genius."

