Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy Spotted Out Together Again

Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy may be heating up for the summer.
The Outer Banks star and the singer-songwriter were photographed out together twice this week in Malibu, Calif. First, on June 26, they were seen grocery shopping, and on June 30, they were spotted hanging out yet again in the Southern California beach town, while meeting up with friends in Malibu.
During their recent outing, Madelyn, 24, wore a white tank top and cropped jean while Jackson, 26, opted for a grey t-shirt with matching shorts and Vans checkered sneakers.
Although the actress and musician have remained mum on their relationship status, their latest joint appearance comes nearly one month after the pair first sparked romance rumors when they were snapped enjoying a casual lunch together, also in Malibu.
Last fall, Madelyn and her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes, 29, broke up after more than a year of dating.
Just weeks after their split, the two ignited reconciliation rumors after being seen together while hanging out in Atlanta, but a source told E! News at the time that they "are just friends."
One month later, Madelyn was spotted out with Zack Bia at the upscale Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, Calif., a few days ahead of her birthday. Despite rumors of a romance, the 25-year-old DJ later clarified that the two were "not dating."
Meanwhile, Chase was photographed this week leaving a New York club with model Izzy Metz. The two have not commented on the nature of their relationship.
Jackson was previously linked to Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade, The pair dated on-and-off for two years before splitting in 2019.