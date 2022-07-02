Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy Spotted Out Together Again

Watch : Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Talks Character Sarah

Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy may be heating up for the summer.

The Outer Banks star and the singer-songwriter were photographed out together twice this week in Malibu, Calif. First, on June 26, they were seen grocery shopping, and on June 30, they were spotted hanging out yet again in the Southern California beach town, while meeting up with friends in Malibu.

During their recent outing, Madelyn, 24, wore a white tank top and cropped jean while Jackson, 26, opted for a grey t-shirt with matching shorts and Vans checkered sneakers.

Although the actress and musician have remained mum on their relationship status, their latest joint appearance comes nearly one month after the pair first sparked romance rumors when they were snapped enjoying a casual lunch together, also in Malibu.

Last fall, Madelyn and her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes, 29, broke up after more than a year of dating.