Travis Scott's First Festival Since Astroworld Tragedy Is Canceled

Travis Scott's festival comeback will have to wait.
Two months before the "Sicko Mode" rapper was set to co-headline the Day N Vegas music festival with SZA and J. Co the event organizers announced that the entire event has been canceled.
"We're sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022," read the announcement on July 1 on the festival's socials. "The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks."
Day N Vegas was scheduled to take place in September, over Labor Day Weekend, on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The event would have marked Travis' first festival appearance since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November.
At the Houston event, eight people died from accidental suffocation after being crushed in the crowd and two more died in the hospital in the following days. The ages of the victims ranged from 9 to 23. Travis is now facing a number of lawsuits related to the Astroworld concert.
After the tragedy, the 31-year-old was dropped from his headlining appearance at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Also following the fatalities, the rapper announced a $5 million initiative called "Project HEAL" to address "challenges facing today's youth" and to "take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be." He added, "I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever."
After keeping a relatively low profile for months, Travis returned to the stage for a series of small gigs, including performances at a private, A-List pre-Oscars 2022 party in March, the Revolve x Bootsy Bellows bash held during Coachella in April and a 3 a.m. set at E11EVEN in Miami during Formula 1 Race Week celebration in May.
Later that month, he performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, after walking the red carpet with Kylie Jenner and their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. (The two also share a 5-month-old son).
While Day N Vegas may be scratched from Travis' calendar, he is still scheduled to headline the South American leg of the Primavera Sound Festival in November.