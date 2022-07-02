Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Show PDA in Steamy Canada Day Pic After Health Scares

Hailey Bieber has found a new way of celebrating Canada Day.
The Rhode skincare founder, 25, commemorated the national holiday by sharing a spicy snapshot of her and husband Justin Bieber on her Instagram Story on July 1. In the gym photo, Hailey can be seen on top of her shirtless husband, who hails from Ontario, as he holds her face in his hands.
"Happy Canada Day," she wrote. "Kiss a Canadian if you know what's good 4 u."
Hailey's cheeky post comes after the couple suffered multiple health scares this year. Just last month, Justin announced in an Instagram video that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused parts of his face to become temporarily paralyzed.
While visiting Good Morning America in June, Hailey gave an update on her husband's condition, sharing, "He's feeling a lot better. Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK and I'm just grateful that he's fine."
In March, Hailey herself was taken to the hospital after suffering a mini stroke.
She was treated for a blood clot to her brain and later underwent a heart procedure.
A source close to the couple exclusively told E! News last month that the pair have been scaling back on work and are making their health a top priority.
"They both decided they needed to slow down and let their bodies heal," the insider explained. "Having both of their health scares at the same time have been very scary for them and has put a lot of stress into their lives."
However, the source noted that it has also brought Hailey and Justin closer, adding, "They are happy to have each other."