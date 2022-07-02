Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Show PDA in Steamy Canada Day Pic After Health Scares

Watch : How Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Doing Amid Her Health Scare

Hailey Bieber has found a new way of celebrating Canada Day.

The Rhode skincare founder, 25, commemorated the national holiday by sharing a spicy snapshot of her and husband Justin Bieber on her Instagram Story on July 1. In the gym photo, Hailey can be seen on top of her shirtless husband, who hails from Ontario, as he holds her face in his hands.

"Happy Canada Day," she wrote. "Kiss a Canadian if you know what's good 4 u."

Hailey's cheeky post comes after the couple suffered multiple health scares this year. Just last month, Justin announced in an Instagram video that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused parts of his face to become temporarily paralyzed.

While visiting Good Morning America in June, Hailey gave an update on her husband's condition, sharing, "He's feeling a lot better. Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK and I'm just grateful that he's fine."