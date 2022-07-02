Your July Taroscopes

Cancer, It's Time to Manifest Your Dreams

Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul and Her Ex Simon Konecki Watch Her London Concert Together With Other Stars

Adele was joined by the loves of her life, past and present, as well as a slew of Hollywood stars, at her first public show in five years.

By Corinne Heller Jul 02, 2022 5:27 PMTags
MusicDivorcesTom CruiseCouplesAdele
Watch: Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Hints at Having "More Kids"

Adele's music brings people together, including the loves of her life, past and present.

On July 1, the British pop star performed a show in Hyde Park, London, which marked her first public concert in five years. Standing in a VIP section together were none other than her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, and her ex-husbandSimon Konecki. Their son Angelo, 9, was also in attendance, the singer herself told the crowd during her show, which also marked her first major gig since the release of her 30 "divorce" album.

Simon and Rich were spotted chatting with married Hollywood couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. Also in attendance at the concert: Tom Cruise, James Corden, Niall Horan and Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown.

During the show, Adele sang hits including "Rumour Has It," "Rolling In the Deep" and "Someone Like You." While performing the latter song, she got emotional after members of the crowd, which totaled about 65,000 people, sang along at her request.

photos
An Audience With Adele First Look Photos

And while the audience members could make Adele feel their love, she reciprocated. A few times during the concert, including while singing her James Bond theme song "Skyfall," the singer stopped the music to ask security to help concertgoers who appeared to be in physical distress—something she has done before at past shows. According to BBC News, at the end of the song, she spotted another possible emergency incident and asked a fan, "Do you need help? Are you waving or do you need help? Oh, you're waving!"

Also during the show, Adele spoke about the Las Vegas concert residency she had postponed earlier this year. "I had my shows that I was supposed to be doing but they didn't happen," she told the crowd. "But we're announcing them very, very soon. I'm just waiting on one piece of equipment."

Adele is set to perform in Hyde Park again on June 2. "Hyde Park Night 1! What a crowd!!" she wrote on Instagram after her first show. "Thank you my loves, I can't wait to do it all again tonight."

See photos from Adele's concert below:

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele
Adele

On July 1, 2022, Adele performed a show in Hyde Park, London. It marked her first public concert in five years.

MEGA
Simon Konecki, Rich Paul, Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

Adele's ex-husband and boyfriend watch the concert together with the married Hollywood couple.

Joe Maher/Getty Images for AMEX
Tom Cruise

The Mission: Impossible superstar is all smiles.

MEGA
Niall Horan

The singer cools down with a beverage.

MEGA
James Corden & Julia Carey

The Late Late Show host and his wife watch the concert.

Joe Maher/Getty Images for AMEX
Luke Evans

The Beauty and the Beast actor arrives at the concert.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele
Adele

The singer gets emotional as her crowd sang "Someone Like You" to her at her request.

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

2

Adele's BF Rich Paul and Ex Simon Konecki Watch Her Concert Together

3

Prepare to Gasp Over Unrecognizable Chris Pine’s New Look

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

2

Adele's BF Rich Paul and Ex Simon Konecki Watch Her Concert Together

3

Prepare to Gasp Over Unrecognizable Chris Pine’s New Look

4

Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Sparked Stassi Feud

5

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Turn Up the Heat in Ibiza