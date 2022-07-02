See What Sharna Burgess’ "Heaven" Is Like as She Snuggles with Her and Brian Austin Green's Baby Boy

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

Sharna Burgess is soaking up the sweet moments.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who welcomed a baby boy named Zane with Brian Austin Green on June 28, took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her newborn son resting on her chest. And to hint at how she is feeling as a new mom, she paired the touching clip with an audio of Kane Brown's song "Heaven."

In the video, posted on July 1, Sharna reclines on a bed as she snuggles with her little one, who is wrapped up in a brown blanket. After shaking her head over her son's cuteness, she flashes a smile at the camera.

Sharna first announced Zane's birth on June 30, sharing a picture of his hand wrapped around Brian's finger. In her Instagram post, she noted Zane arrived at 12:12 p.m. and that her "heart is now forever outside of my body."