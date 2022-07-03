Tom Cruise Sends This Cake to Celebrity Friends Every Year: Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Angela Bassett & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Tom Cruise is known for many things, like doing his own stunts and flying planes, but did you know about the Tom Cruise cake? Well, technically, it's the White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, CA. However, it has reached legendary status thanks to Tom Cruise, who sends out these delicious cakes every year to his friends and colleagues including Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Angela Bassett, James Corden, Kirsten Dunst, Cobie Smulders, Jimmy Fallon, and Rosie O'Donnell.

At the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in May 2022, Jon Hamm told Dish Nation's Andrew Freund, "I was on the list pre-Maverick, so I'm very happy," when he was asked about making the Tom Cruise Cake List. Miles Teller gushed, "The coconut cake is very good. I have one in my fridge right now."

In a 2019 interview with Cobie Smulders, Jimmy Fallon explained, "Tom Cruise will send you a cake during the holidays. Cobie gushed, "I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until, like, March. Like, I just slowly chip away at this thing. It's so good. I don't know why. I'm not even a big sweets person, but it's so good."

"I love sugar, but I can't eat it when I'm training. So, I send it to everyone. I sent it to the stunt team." Tom told James Cordon and Angela Bassett in 2018. That Tom Cruise Cake list is definitely a sign that you've made it. Angela joked, "But, only I ate it," when Tom mentioned sending one to the actress and her husband Courtney B. Vance, who unfortunately didn't get a slice of the iconic dessert.

"He gives me this cake every Christmas. We call it the Cruise Cake. It's just this coconut cake. It's the best coconut cake I've ever had in my life," Kirsten Dunst raved on The Graham Norton Show in 2016. Rosie O'Donnell dedicated a 2021 Instagram post to this holiday gift.

You may not be on the Tom Cruise Cake List, yet, but you can order the legendary dessert from Goldbelly in the meantime.