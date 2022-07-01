Brittany Cartwright Reveals How Jax Taylor’s "Rage" Texts Contributed to Stassi Schroeder Feud

Watch : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby

Things haven't been the greatest between Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder—and it turns out, it all began over text messages.

To SUR-ve up the details: Brittany and Jax didn't attend Stassi and Beau Clark's wedding in Italy in May. On a recent episode of her The Good, the Bad and the Baby podcast, Stassi seemingly threw shade at Jax and Brittany, claiming that⁠—without naming names—some people backed out of her wedding last minute and were "talk[ing] s--t" about her and Beau behind their backs. Shortly after, Brittany shared why she and Jax were absent from the festivities, citing that their 14-month-old son Cruz not having a passport was a major factor in their decision.

"We had actual reasons why we couldn't go that were not talked about," she said on the June 13 episode of the Betches Mom podcast. "Like, Cruz's passport didn't come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home."

Now, Brittany shared more insight into her fallout with Stassi. While appearing on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast on July 1, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that their rift was initially caused by texts sent by Jax.